I’m 5’0 , 160, 36G, TopsL-XL, 10/12, Skims Bras L-2X I hate reviews without sizing info. Anyway.... these are amazing. Super stretch that molds to your body. They smooth me out a little under other clothing . I could have gone down at least to a M and been fine but it wasn’t a big deal. I figured if I accidentally dry them they’ll likely still fit. I recommend it underneath bodycon, or fitted dresses or just to walk around your home and be cute.