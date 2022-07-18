Skims

Fits Everybody Crew Neck Long Dress

$88.00

Sort by Most Helpful Delanie H. Reviewed by Delanie H. Verified Buyer Age Range 35 - 44 Size Purchased M Dress Size 8 Rated 5 out of 5 Review postedabout 2 months ago Very flattering I love this dress. Maybe a little too much elastic as you can see the sheen in the light. Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful? alexandra f. Reviewed by alexandra f. Verified Buyer Age Range 45 - 54 Size Purchased S Dress Size 4 Rated 5 out of 5 Review postedabout 2 months ago LOVE IT! LOOVVEEEEE Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful? Jane K. Reviewed by Jane K. Verified Buyer Age Range 45 - 54 Size Purchased XL Dress Size 14 Rated 5 out of 5 Review postedabout 2 months ago Flattering I love the double layer of fabric because it really gives a lovely shape, this dress is very flattering for those of us with a few lumps & bumps, it’s so versatile too, can literally style this up a 100 different ways. Very happy with this purchase. Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful? Yvonne P. Reviewed by Yvonne P. Verified Buyer Age Range 45 - 54 Size Purchased M Dress Size 8 Rated 5 out of 5 Review postedabout 2 months ago Crew neck long dress A very sexy dress. I love it! It hold your figure together and it’s super comfy and relaxing to wear. Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful? Chris C. Reviewed by Chris C. Verified Buyer Age Range 55 - 64 Dress Size 20 Rated 5 out of 5 Review postedabout 2 months ago Absolutely Love It!! With a ‘few’ extra kilos, a close-fitting dress may not be the obvious choice but I love this dress! It it so comfortable and manages to disguise most of the extra kilos! Really good! Rated 0 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful?