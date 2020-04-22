Maybelline

Fitme! Concealer

$5.39

Skin looks perfected with this natural coverage liquid concealer. This oil-free concealer makeup formula works to conceal redness, flaws, and blemishes. Non-comedogenic, fragrance free, and formulated to match all skin tones from light to dark, Maybelline’s Fit Me concealer stays fresh on skin all throughout the day. Dermatologist tested. Ophthalmologist tested.Packaging May VaryStep 1. Dot the liquid concealer onto imperfections or under the eyes to conceal the look of dark circles. Step 2. Pat the concealer with a finger or brush to blend.