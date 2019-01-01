Fitbit

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch With Small & Large Bands

$199.99

Meet Fitbit Versa-an all-day companion that helps you live your best life. This lightweight swimproof smartwatch empowers you to reach health and fitness goals with 24/7 heart rate, actionable insights, personalized guidance, on-screen workouts and more. Run your day with notifications, quick replies*, apps, phone-free music --all with 4+ day battery life**. Plus, wear it your way with fresh accessories and clock faces. Works with iPhone, Android and Windows.*Quick replies Android only, coming soon**Battery life varies with use and other factors