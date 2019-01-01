Fitbit

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch, One Size (s & L Bands Included)

$199.95 $163.00

Buy Now Review It

Live your best life with the Fitbit Versa family of health and fitness smartwatches. The Versa Lite Edition includes core fitness and smart features like activity, sleep and heart rate tracking, notifications, apps and 4+ day battery life—plus bold color choices and an easy one-button design. Fitbit Versa includes all the features of Lite Edition plus music, on-screen workouts, floors climbed and swim lap tracking. Finally, the Versa Special Edition includes all the features of Versa, plus a special woven band and on-the-go payments with Fitbit Pay.