Fitbit

Fitbit Versa 4

$379.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Get better results from your workout routine with all-new Versa 4 Premium. Know when youre up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalised Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40 exercise modes. Choose from modes like strength training, HIIT, running, kayaking and more to see key stats in real timeincluding Active Zone Minutes which shows your target intensity levels. Do it all with a thin, lightweight fitness watch designed for comfort during workouts, sleep and more. Plus, never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist and a battery life of 6 days.* Features: 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking iOS & Android compatible Daily Readiness* 40 exercise modes Built-in GPS for pace & distance Thin, lightweight & comfortable design 6 day battery life* Product code 954404020