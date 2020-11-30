Fitbit

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

$229.95 $199.95

Run, bike, hike and more phone-free—and see your real-time pace & distance—with built-in GPS. Then check out your workout intensity map in the Fitbit app Active Zone Minutes uses your resting heart rate to gauge exercise effort and gives you a buzz when you step up the intensity so you can make the most of your workouts Better track heart rate 24/7 with PurePulse 2.0, Fitbit’s enhanced heart rate technology Use your voice with Amazon Alexa Built-in to check the weather, set reminders, control smart home appliances and more from your watch (Voice assistant availability and features may vary) Free 90-day Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users with personalized guidance, insights and motivation to help you reach your goals (Valid payment method required. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees. New Premium users only. Content and features may vary by language and are subject to change.)