Fitbit

Versa 3 Health And Fitness Smartwatch

$229.95 $179.95

Optimize your workout routine with a Daily Readiness Score that reveals if you’re ready to exercise or should focus on recovery (requires Fitbit Premium membership. Premium content recommendations are not available in all locales and may be in English only) Run, bike, hike and more phone-free-and see your real-time pace & distance-with built-in GPS. Then check out your workout intensity map in the Fitbit app Active Zone Minutes uses your resting heart rate to gauge exercise effort and gives you a buzz when you step up the intensity so you can make the most of your workouts Use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth calls hands-free, send callers to voicemail and adjust volume (Available when phone is nearby. Requires more frequent charging) Free 90-day Fitbit Premium trial for new Premium users (New Premium users only. Valid payment method required. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees. Content and features may vary by language and are subject to change) Store and play music & podcasts on Deezer or Pandora, plus control Spotify all from your wrist (Subscriptions required for use of music services; not available in all countries) Better track heart rate 24/7 with PurePulse 2.0, Fitbit’s enhanced heart rate technology Get 6+ days of battery on a full charge plus one day of battery in just 12 minutes with fast charging (Battery life varies with use and other factors; up to 12 hours with continuous GPS) Meet Fitbit Versa 3-the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance-and leave your phone at home-with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Amazon Alexa built-in and control Spotify, freezer and Pandora when your phone is nearby. Plus with active zone minutes, 20+ exercise modes and 6+ day battery with 12-minute fast charging.