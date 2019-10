Fitbit

Fitbit Versa 2

£219.99

Buy Now Review It

At Fitbit

Elevate your day with Fitbit Versa 2—the health & fitness smartwatch with Amazon Alexa Built-in, 24/7 heart rate tracking, Sleep Score, apps and more, all in a premium design. Special Edition Versa 2 includes a 3-month trial of Fitbit Premium.