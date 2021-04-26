Fitbit

Fitbit Sense

$299.95 $249.95

See Sense in action Features Accessories Reasons you’ll love Sense An innovative health smartwatch with ECG app, SpO2 & stress management.◆*** Experience Fitbit Sense. Stress Management Lessen your stress The on-wrist EDA Scan app detects electrodermal activity, which may indicate your body’s response to stress. You can use the Fitbit app to track trends over time, reflect on your mood and try new mindfulness tools. Understanding stress is clearer with your daily Stress Management Score, which comes with a helpful breakdown for Premium members. Compatible ECG App* For the muscle that moves you Use the on-wrist ECG app to assess your heart for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart rhythm irregularity. Plus, stay informed with heart rate notifications when Sense detects that your heart rate is above or below your threshold Skin Temperature Take health to the next degree Skin temperature tells a story about your body. Sense has an on-wrist skin temperature sensor to track your variation each night and show if it varies from your usual range, so you can identify changes in your trends over time.*** SpO2 Levels A new way to see wellness Track SpO2—the level of oxygen in your blood—to help you learn when there may be an indication of important changes in your well-being. See your SpO2 nightly average and range on wrist with an SpO2 clock face, and view trends over the past week in the Fitbit app.‡ Free Premium Trial◆ 6 months of health insights Sense unlocks a free 6-month trial for new Premium users so you can optimize your well-being: see your SpO2, breathing rate and heart rate variability trends over the past month in the Health Metrics dashboard, plus advanced mindfulness & stress management tools, deeper sleep analysis, personalized insights and more.◆‡ Optimize Your Sleep Boost your energy with better rest Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your ZZZs. And use the Smart Wake alarm to wake up during the optimal stage of sleep and be ready to take on your day. An innovative health smartwatch with ECG app, SpO2 & stress management.◆*** Experience Fitbit Sense. 1 / 7 Even more to love Wear it your way See here for additional details. **Varies with use and other factors; up to 12 hours with continuous GPS. Get 24 hours of charge with 12 minutes of charging. ***Skin temperature variation and SpO2 are not available in all markets. Skin temperature is only available in the Fitbit app and only displays variation. Significant changes in ambient temperature may negatively impact skin temperature tracking. The SpO2 feature is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition or for any other medical purpose. It is intended to help you manage your well-being and keep track of your information. The SpO2 feature requires more frequent charging. ◆New Premium users only. Free trial may only be activated with device activation. Valid payment method required. Free trial must be activated within 60 days of device activation. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees. Content and features may vary by language and are subject to change. See full terms & conditions here. Get help here. ◆◆Calls, texts and notifications available when phone is nearby. Voice assistant availability and features may vary, see here. Applicable subscriptions required for offline music; Pandora is US only. Spotify and Deezer not available in all countries. Always-on display mode and on-wrist calls require more frequent charging. Fitbit Pay™ accepted everywhere that accepts tap-to-pay purchase. See bank and transit availability here. ◆◆◆This feature is not intended to be used for contraceptive or other medical purposes. Fitbit does not guarantee or warrant that this feature can be used to achieve particular results. This feature may not accurately predict your menstrual cycles or related information. This feature is intended only to help users monitor and keep track of certain information. ‡The Health Metrics dashboard and the metrics displayed in the dashboard are not available in all countries. Not intended for medical purposes. This feature is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition and should not be relied on for any medical purposes. It is intended to provide information that can help you manage your well-being. If you have any concerns about your health, please talk to a healthcare provider. If you believe you are experiencing a medical emergency, call emergency services.