Fitbit

Fitbit Luxe Special Edition Fitness And Wellness Tracker

$199.95 $189.91

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display Special Edition comes with a gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet from the timeless jewelry brand Gorjana and a peony classic band (small & large) Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes.Operating temperature: -4° to 113°F 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium (New and returning Premium members only. Must activate trial within 60-days of device activation. Requires valid payment method. Cancel before end of trial to avoid recurring fees. Content and features may change. Terms & Conditions apply) Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 heart rate tracking Tune in to your body with health metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability and more (in-app only) Meet Fitbit luxe-a fashion-forward fitness & wellness tracker with the motivation to give your body and mind the healthy boost it deserves. A chic bracelet design, on-wrist tracking and a month Fitbit Premium trial for new and returning premium users make Luxe the must-have wardrobe essential. From tracking sleep and activity to giving your mind A much-needed moment of calm, Luxe shines A light on your beauty, outside and in.