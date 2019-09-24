Fitbit

Fitbit Flex 2, Navy (us Version)

$99.95 $71.98

Meet the all-new Fitbit Flex 2—a slim, swim-proof fitness wristband that’s ready to go wherever life takes you. The ultra-thin, removable tracker hides in bands, bangles and pendants, so you can wear it in a way that’s all your own. Automatic all-day activity and sleep tracking show you how your entire day adds up, and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition records your exercises for you. The discreet progress display uses color-coded LED lights to keep you connected to calls, texts and Reminders to Move. Plus you don’t have to worry about getting it wet—whether you’re swimming in the pool or running in the rain. It’s the next generation model of our most iconic tracker. No fuss, all fun, and fit for every you. Manufacturer Contact Information Customers contact: support@fitbit.com