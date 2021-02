Maybelline

Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Powder

C$9.99

Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Powder goes beyond skin tone matching to fit the unique texture issues of normal to oily skin for the ultimate natural skin fit. Fit Me Matte + Poreless Face Powder provides long-lasting, mattifying, shine control and up to 12HR wear for a natural, poreless-looking finish. Buildable coverage. Does not clog pores. Oil-free.