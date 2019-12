Maybelline

Fit Me Concealer

C$6.98 C$5.96

Color Name:15 Light. Flawless that lets the real you come through. It's makeup that doesn't mess with you. No oils. No waxes. No nonsense. Natural coverage that leaves skin the way it was meant to be: fresh, breathing, natural. Exclusive translucent base and lightweight pigments allow skin's natural highs and lows to show through. Non comedogenic, dermatologist tested, ophthalmologist tested, fragrance free.