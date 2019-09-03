Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Makeup Obsession

Fit Fix Extra Hold Makeup Fixing Spray

$7.99
At Target
Lock your look. Makeup Obsession Fixing Spray in Fit Fix combats shine and slip for make-up that lasts all day or night long and even through a workout!Spritz over your finished look for the ultimate hold.
Featured in 1 story
14 Makeup Products You Need From Target Now
by Samantha Sasso