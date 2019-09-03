Skip navigation!
Beauty
Makeup
Makeup Obsession
Fit Fix Extra Hold Makeup Fixing Spray
$7.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Lock your look. Makeup Obsession Fixing Spray in Fit Fix combats shine and slip for make-up that lasts all day or night long and even through a workout!Spritz over your finished look for the ultimate hold.
Featured in 1 story
14 Makeup Products You Need From Target Now
by
Samantha Sasso
DETAILS
Smashbox
Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer
$39.00
$19.50
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Vichy
Dermablend Make-up Setting Powder
£17.98
£13.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Tarte
Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
$25.00
from
Tarte
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
All Nighter Long-lasting Makeup Setting Spray
$33.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
