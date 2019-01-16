Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Norma Kamali

Fishtail Pants

$145.00
At Shopbop
These slinky jersey Norma Kamali pants have an exaggerated flare profile. Double-layered waistband. Raw cuffs. Fabric: Slinky jersey. 95% polyester/5% spandex. Wash cold. Imported, China. Measurements. Rise: 11.75in / 30cm. Inseam: 33in / 84cm. Leg opening: 47.25in / 120cm. Measurements from size S Style #NKAMA30607
Featured in 1 story
We Found Your 2019 Alternative To Leggings
by Eliza Huber