The Umbra Fishhotel Mini Aquarium is an ideal starter fish tank - an award-winning cool, modern home for your finned friends such as bettas, goldfish, and other small fish. Modelled after contemporary condominium apartments, this reinvented aquarium features a sleek white shell with assymetrical windows. Individual units can be stacked to create a condo effect. Small glass bowl is removable for cleaning. Measures 7-1/2 inches by 7-1/2 inches by 8 inches and holds 1.8 gallons of water. Designed by Teddy Luong for Umbra - original, modern, casual, functional, and affordable design for the home.