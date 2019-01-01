Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Loewe

Fisherman Stonewashed Cuffed Jeans

$650.00
At Moda Operandi
Loewe's signature fisherman jeans are updated with contrasting white panel cuffs. Cut for an ultra flattering high-rise waist, this crop style is complete with a six-pocket construction. Wear yours with a tailored top and heels.
Featured in 1 story
These Designer Fall Picks Are Everything
by Ray Lowe