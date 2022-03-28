United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals
$1500.00
At mytheresa
The Fisherman sandals from The Row are aptly named – their woven cage straps are a subtle reference to maritime netting. In timeless black, they're crafted from grained calfskin leather with buckled straps for a secure fit. Raised rubber soles ensure comfort with every step. upper: calf leather lining: leather sole: leather insole, rubber sole round open toe buckle fastening Made in Italy Designer colour name: Black