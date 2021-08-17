Anine Bing

Fishbone Blazer

$399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Heavyweight non-stretch tweed Double-breasted button placket with notched lapels Long sleeves with padded shoulders and button cuffs Center vent at back Herringbone pattern Welt hip and inner pockets Shell: 45% acrylic/42% wool/13% polyester Lining: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported, Turkey Style #ANINE30412 A boxy, oversized update of a classic tweed jacket, this ANINE BING blazer looks extra sharp with its chunky herringbone weave. Toss it on over a jeans and tank combo to add a little more polish to your ensemble. Show More