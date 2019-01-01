East Urban Home

First World Problems By Juan Paolo Coaster

$20.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Now you can drink in style with this East Urban Home coaster set. This set of 4 coasters are made from a durable compressed wood material to endure daily use with a printed gloss seal that protects the artwork so you don't have to worry about your drink sweating and ruining the art. Give your guests something to ooo and ahhh over every time they pick up their drink. Perfect for gifts, weddings, showers, birthdays and just around the house, these East Urban Home coasters will be the talk of any and all cocktail parties you throw.