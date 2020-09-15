Cal Exotics

First Time Fetish Riding Crop

Unleash Your Kinky Side! Indulge in wild role play and discipline with this kinky tool! The First Time Fetish Riding Crop’s lightweight handle swishes through the air with a flick of your wrist. Use the faux leather tip to gently guide your submissive’s movements – or to deliver a sexy spanking. Stylish 16.5” long riding crop with faux leather tip Tip delivers firm flicks, great for spanking and sensation play 2.5” wide leather-look tip made from PVC & polyester Lightweight resin shaft for maximum flickability Easy grip solid wood handle Ideal for any level of play, beginner to expert Explore all kinds of the kinkiest fantasy fun with the First Time Fetish Riding Crop. This crop’s faux leather tip and lightweight construction make it easy to give commands and correction – or take them! The smooth tip flexes when pressed against skin – but flick it, and yow! The sexy sting is unforgettable. Whether you’re a kinky expert or a total beginner, you’ll love how easy it is to find new ways to play with the First Time Fetish Riding Crop. Grab a scarf or tie for a blindfold, or use it to tie wrists or ankles to your headboard before the crop comes into play. Or take on the role of a domineering instructor with an eager-to-please student. A light touch with the crop can also make ticklish players giggle and gasp until they beg for mercy. Your imagination sets the limits.