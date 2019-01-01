CalExotics

First Time Fetish™ Nipple Teasers

Explore your pleasure/pain threshold with the First Time Fetish Nipple Teasers. The fully adjustable nipple clamps make a great addition to a fetish or intimate toy collection. Use them to experiment and heighten sensual sensations and orgasmic satisfaction. Tease and please your lover by taking full control and tweaking the clamps. The Nipple Teasers are made from nickel-free iron and consist of a strong metal chain, measuring 12.75”/32.5 cm, with a pair of fully adjustable clamps attached to each end. The clamps are fitted with soft, phthalate-free PVC pads for a comfortable fit. To use, squeeze to open the clamps fully and position directly on the nipples. You can adjust the secure fit by gently twisting the screws. Tightening the screws enhances pleasurable sensations. To test sensitivity even further, you can also pull on the metal chain. This toy is suitable for first time or experienced users and is designed to balance the discomfort of pain with the stimulation of pleasure. The Teasers are ideal for BDSM, fetish role-plays and exotic experiences. Use them alongside other accessories to create an arousing and memorable encounter. When not in use, it is recommended that you keep the nipple clamps clean by spraying them with a toy cleaner.