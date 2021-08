Adam and Eve

First Rechargeable Rabbit-purple 9″

$64.99 $36.97

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Looking for an Amazing Rabbit Vibrator ? No bunny treats you better than this powerful rechargeable rabbit. Its textured shaft is slimmer than other bunnies, so it can reach deep and nuzzle your G-Spot with 4-speed duo-directional rotation. Spinning beads in the center amplify the pleasure. . Highlights: Waterproof Rechargeable, USB cable included 4-speed rotating shaft with spinning beads