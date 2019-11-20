ceramiracle

First Light Duo Pack

Award-winning and media featured Ceramiracle First Light Ceramides Skin Supplement is a premium age-defying beauty supplement featuring patented skin loving ingredients, including phytoceramides backed by gold standard clinical studies. At just one capsule a day, First Light Skin Supplement can dramatically increase skin hydration, reduce fine lines, brighten and even skin tone in 15 days. KEY BENEFITS Rapid Skin Hydration, Improve Skin Elasticity, Reduce Fine Lines, Brighten and Even Skin Tone, Calm and Reduce Skin Redness, Protect Skin from Photo-ageing DIRECTIONS Take one capsule after food once daily, preferably in the evening CLINICAL RESULTS Double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized study proven to provide noticeable results on skin hydration and wrinkles in 15 days. USER TRIAL 100% of women reported noticeable general skin improvements. 90% of women reported noticeable improvements in skin hydration. (Based on 20 volunteers over 6 weeks) LOVED BY CELEBRITIES AND THE MEDIA Rave reviews by the press and celebrities MANUFACTURED IN THE USA in a FDA registered, GMP compliant, state of the art facility Ceramiracle Tip: Make beauty supplements and skin supplements a part of your daily skin care ritual for a no-makeup skin confidence