Becca

First Light Priming Filter

£15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

This silky fluid is a must for those who crave a subtle, lit-from-within look. With a featherweight texture and skin-friendly formula, this applies and blends imperceptibly, for selfie-ready skin – no Photoshop needed! It’s that sought-after post-workout glow in a chic frosted tube; the purple hue counteracts dullness or yellow tones, to make every complexion look ‘alive’. It’s beautiful when worn alone on ‘good skin’ days, and makes a perfect first step in your make up ritual – gripping your foundation to ensure you look flawless from dawn ‘til dusk. What’s more, it’s enriched refreshing spring water, prickly pear flower, hyaluronic acid and ginger to maintain moisture levels, re-energise skin and exhibit a ‘plumping’ effect.