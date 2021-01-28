De Mamiel

First Fix Serum

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

Exclusive to goop, this new serum combines reparative botanicals, powerful active ingredients, and a groundbreaking aromatherapeutic blend for beautiful results on skin. Early studies suggest that passioline may support elastin and collagen synthesis, and in a clinical trial, when applied around the eyes, neurophroline helped counteract some of the negative effects of cortisol (the stress hormone) to visibly improve skin tone. Smooth a few drops between your palms, inhale deeply, and pat into skin morning and night to revitalize and rejuvenate. 1.1 oz.