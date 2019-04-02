First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Vanilla Citron Cream (170g)

First Aid Beauty presents the Ultra Repair® Vanilla Citron Cream, an updated formula of the cult-classic skincare treatment with a subtle sweet scent. The rich, emollient-textured face cream works to penetrate skin with a concentrated dosage of hydration to soften and smooth. Fortified with a repairing blend of Collodial Oatmeal, Shea Butter and Eucalyptus Oil, it’s ideal for dry, sensitive and damaged skin, including those who suffer from irritation and itching from conditions such as eczema or psoriasis. The Antioxidant Booster helps protect against free radical damage, fighting premature signs of ageing and combating dull tones. Naturally fragranced with zesty notes of Orange Essential Oil layered over comforting Vanilla extract, the lush face cream leaves skin feeling moisturised, calm and replenished. Free from parabens, harsh chemicals and artificial colours.