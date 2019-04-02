First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask (56.7g)

£19.00

Distressed skin is left hydrated and deeply nourished in just ten minutes with the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask (56.7g). Ideal for use on all skin types (including sensitive skin), this luxurious oatmeal mask provides the perfect antidote to dry, damaged skin - its rich formula rehydrates and soothes skin, leaving it soft and supple. Combining a duo of protective oats that boast powerful botanical antioxidants and reparative skin-nourishing ingredients, this miracle mask from First Aid Beauty promises to calm, rehydrate and moisturise rough skin. It also works to combat free radicals, relieving irritation and inflammation to revive your complexion. *Free from parabens, harsh chemicals and colourants. Safe for use even on sensitive skin. Directions for use: Apply a copious layer of First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask to your cleansed face. Wait for up to ten minutes before gently rinsing the product off. For best results, use two to three times weekly on dry or distressed skin.