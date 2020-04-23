First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

Our skin can often become dry and irritated and this can lead to damaged and sore skin. This is when we need to use a calming and soothing skin cream. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream is a thick and creamy emollient that doesn't feel heavy on the skin and which has a non-oily consistency that allows the skin to breathe. This soothing repair cream is designed for very dry skin, eczema and for those who work outdoors or in a dry environment. It protects your skin with the added ceramides that help to form a natural barrier between your skin and the elements. Soothes and hydrate dry and damaged skin as the cream is enriched with oatmeal, shea butter and eucalyptus oil that helps to reduce any redness in the skin. Can be used on the face, neck hands and any other part of the body that has dry skin. Suitable for use on all types of skin, including sensitive skin. Apply generously to skin in the morning and before going to bed.