First Aid Beauty

Facial Radiance Pads (60 Pads)

$34.00 $27.20

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Inspire a natural, healthy glow with the First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads. Combining the perfect amount of lactic and glycolic acids to make the pads safe for daily use, they work to improve skin's clarity whilst visibly reducing the look of pores and diminishing the appearance of fine lines for a brighter, smoother, younger looking complexion. Ideal for all skin types, even the most sensitive, its blend of cucumber and Indian gooseberry tone the skin, whilst lemon peel and liquorice root leave your complexion renewed, radiant and glowing. - K.N. Free of parabens, natural colourants and other harmful chemicals.