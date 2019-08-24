FAB Ultra Repair Cream is a thick, rich, emollient product that hydrates deep down with exceptional penetration. With the help of Colloidal Oatmeal, Shea Butter, soothing Eucalyptus Oil and ceramides, FAB Ultra Repair Cream provides immediate relief and visible improvement for distressed skin. FAB Antioxidant Booster is there to defend skin from free radical damage. Ultra Repair Cream can be used all over the body and on the face.
Benefits:
Hydrates, calms and smoothes skin.
Improves natural barrier function.
Relieves minor irritation and itching.
Reduces symptoms of eczema, dermatitis, and keratosis pilaris.
Formula is free of parabens, harsh chemicals and colorants.
Please Note: Formulated with Squalane that is plant derived.