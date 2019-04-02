First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Deep Cleanser (134g)

£18.00

At Look Fantastic

Perfect for those with oily/combination or problematic skin, the First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Deep Cleanser works to cleanse and detoxify skin to reveal a clear complexion with visibly reduced pores. Combining red clay with rosemary leaf oil and powerful botanical antioxidants, the rescue formula helps prevent breakouts by drawing out skin's toxins, removing excess oils and unclogging pores for a balanced and invigorated appearance. Deeply cleansing, the gel will effectively remove grime and makeup whilst reducing sebum production for a clean and clear complexion. - K.N. *Free from parabens, harsh chemicals and colourants. Safe for sensitive skin.