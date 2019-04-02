First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid 30ml (10% Aha)

£44.00

Transform rough and dull-looking skin with the First Aid Beauty Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid; a potent yet respectful formula that resurfaces the complexion, without irritating sensitive skin. Harnessing a 10% concentration of four Alpha-Hydroxy Acids, the liquid effortlessly glides over the visage, visibly smoothing skin and improving its texture. Licorice Root, Mulberry Root and Lemon Peel Extracts work in synergy to perform a brightening effect, which offers the complexion an enviable radiance. Finished with First Aid Beauty’s signature Skin Saver Complex, which combines Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and Aloe, the resurfacing liquid leaves skin feeling soothed, nourished and protected. Expect an ultra-smooth and comfortable complexion with minimised pores, fine lines and wrinkles. Gluten-Free. Nut-Free. Free from Alcohol, Artificial Colorants, Artificial Fragrance, Lanolin, Mineral Oil, Parabens, Petrolatum, Phthalates, Propylene Glycol, Sulphates.