United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturiser
$49.00
At Sephora
Makeup meets skincare with this two-in-one moisturiser and makeup primer for all skin types. Formulated with superfood ingredients that are rich in vital proteins, electrolytes, and minerals and infused with a natural coconut scent, this priming moisturizer hydrates and smooths skin as light-reflecting micro-pearls impart a dewy luminosity. The result is beautiful, healthy-looking skin when worn alone and long-lasting makeup when used as a prep step.