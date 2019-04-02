First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Anti-redness Serum 50ml

£24.00

First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum is packed with caffeine, a natural vasoconstrictor that can help with visible skin redness. By shrinking blood vessels, First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum improves unsightly redness in the dermis. Colloidal sulfur in the formula works to combat the root cause of facial redness. Aloe soothes while ginger works as a natural, powerful anti-inflammatory. Bisabolol is an exceptionally gentle anti-inflammatory that aids penetration of First Aid Beauty's formula’s actives. First Aid Beauty Antioxidant Booster completes the picture by defending the skin against free radical damage.