First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty 5-in-1 Face Cream Spf30 (50ml)

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

The ultimate multi-tasker, the First Aid Beauty 5-in-1 Face Cream SPF30 is perfect for combination, normal or oily skin and works to fight against the signs of ageing whilst hydrating and protecting the skin. An undeniable beauty essential, not only does its SPF30 effectively filter harmful UV rays and protect against photoageing, but its dash of alpha arbutin and Homeostatine® even out skin tone and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Expect protected skin with a soft, youthful and moisturised complexion. - K.N. *Free from parabens, harsh chemicals and colourants. Safe for sensitive skin. Benefits: Helps to prevent and visibly reduce wrinkles. Brightens and corrects uneven skin tone. Filters harmful UVA/UVB rays and protects against photoageing. Nourishes and moisturises the skin. Combats free radicals.