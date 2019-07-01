Sephora Collection

Firming Sleeping Cream

A firming sleeping cream formulated with fruit acids and natural peptides to nourish, soften, and protect the skin.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Loss of firmness and elasticity, Fine lines and wrinklesFormulation: Rich lotionIngredient Callouts: This product is vegan and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Formulated with 95% natural origin ingredients (this percentage includes water), this rich night cream hydrates and nourishes skin without leaving a greasy film. Skin appears revitalized, smoother and brighter.The jar is made of 65% plastic from sugar cane residue, the cardboard comes from a sustainably managed forests and is printed with vegetable ink. Clinical Results: In a self-evaluation study, after 7 days of use on 100 volunteers.- 89% found their skin smoother- 80% found their skin strongerClean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.