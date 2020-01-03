Clarisonic

Firming Massage Head

$59.00 $29.50

The first anti-aging massage device with patented sound technology to target firmness for face, neck, décolleté. In just 3 minutes 27,000 micro-lifting massages, relax your features and target 15 signs of aging, to lift off years from your face. This relaxing, spa-like experience soothes skin and boosts absorption of your daily skincare products.Firming Massage Head targets 15 signs of aging including facial firmness, facial sagging, lifted cheek appearance, facial wrinkles, cheek wrinkles, facial fine lines, forehead fine lines, cheek fine lines, lip area fine lines, facial smoothness, facial radiance, neck sagging, neck folds, neck smoothness, and décolletage radiance.Fits on the Smart Profile device. Turn your superior facial cleansing device into a powerful anti-aging tool.