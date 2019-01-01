Clarisonic

Firming Massage Head

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveAn advanced anti-aging brush head for face, neck, and décolleté that targets 15 signs of aging.Solutions for:- Fine lines and wrinkles- Loss of firmness and elasticity- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know more This Uplift Firming Massage Head with patented sound technology targets loss of firmness on the face, neck, and décolleté. In as little as three minutes, 27,000 micro-lifting massages visibly relax your features and target 15 signs of aging for a youthful appearance. Turn your superior Smart Profile facial cleansing device into a powerful anti-aging tool.