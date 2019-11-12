Erno Laszlo

Firmarine Moisturizer Spf 30, 1.7 Fl Oz

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

Hold firm. Restore the firmness and elasticity of youthful skin with our rich, bioactive cream combining mineral-drenched seawater and other marine actives. Boasting broad-spectrum UV protection and energizing moisture to protect and nourish skin, from whatever the day brings. Features a mix of immune-boosting ingredients including: Spirulina Maxima: A high-powered algae extract, to assist skin’s immunity and feed collagen growth for firmness and bounce. Jojoba Seed Oil: To hydrate, sooth, balance and protect your complexion with its skin-loving vitamins and nutrients. Maris Water: A mineral-dense seawater, to help detoxify and exfoliate skin, jump-starting cell renewal.