Flesh

Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation

$18.00 $9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Flesh Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation is a super-portable, multi-purpose foundation stick in shades that deliver a creamy, buildable pay-off. Thickstick is face makeup that lets you cover, conceal, contour and highlight on your own terms. Best of all, it's formulated to look like your skin.