Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Flesh Beauty

Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation

$18.00$12.00
At Ulta Beauty
Flesh Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation is a creamy foundation sticks in true shades that give medium coverage and a dewy finish. The highly portable multi-purpose chubby sticks also work as concealer and contour.
Featured in 1 story
All Flesh Beauty Makeup On Sale At Ulta This Month
by Megan Decker