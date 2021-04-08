Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Le Specs
Firestarter Round Sunglasses
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Throughout history, rounded frames have been the predominate shape for eyewear due to their fuss-free silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Crap Eyewear
The Heavy Tropix
BUY
$79.00
Crap Eyewear
Sojos
Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Sunglasses With Pink Lenses
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
Le Specs
Firestarter Round Sunglasses
BUY
$69.00
Anthropologie
Ray-Ban
Ray-ban Round Metal Classic Sunglasses
BUY
$161.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Le Specs
Le Specs
Air Heart Sunglasses
BUY
$69.00
Shopbop
Le Specs
Outta Love Sunglasses
BUY
£40.00
Tortoise + Black
Le Specs
Outta Love
BUY
$21.00
$59.00
Cara Cara
Le Specs
Outta Love - Safari
BUY
$21.00
$59.00
Cara Cara
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Heavy Tropix
BUY
$79.00
Crap Eyewear
Sojos
Cat-eye Tortoiseshell Sunglasses With Pink Lenses
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
Le Specs
Firestarter Round Sunglasses
BUY
$69.00
Anthropologie
Ray-Ban
Ray-ban Round Metal Classic Sunglasses
BUY
$161.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted