Dearfoams

Fireside Water Resistant Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper

$75.00 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

Imported Dyed Sheep Fur (Origin: Australia) Rubber sole LUXURY FOR EVERYONE: Made with 100% Australian sheepskin, the Fireside collection is designed with superior quality at an affordable price that is competitive with other slipper brands. INDOOR/OUTDOOR: Made with an EVA sole, these indoor/outdoor house shoes are durable and built to handle the busiest of days, indoor while lounging around the house or outdoors to grab the mail or walking the dog. EVA offers lightweight stability and extra comfort under foot. SCUFF STYLE: This easy to slip on scuff slipper design provides a look that's understatedly chic and always comfortable. TEMPERATURE REGULATING: Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer - our breathable sheepskin lining naturally adjusts to your body temperature making it a great blend of insulated and breathable. Luxury for everyone. That’s the idea behind the Fireside Collection: a line of slippers at an everyday price on superior quality competitive with other slipper brands. Perfect as a thoughtful gift for your loved ones, Fireside shearling slippers are sure to be their new favorite way to relax! Made with genuine Australian sheepskin lining, these affordable shearling slippers are a must for relaxing in style. But why shearling? Shearling boasts natural temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking properties. They’re a great blend of insulated and breathable, and a few of our styles even feature water-resistant designs to help protect you from the elements. Shearling is also known for its durability; these long-lasting slippers are sure to be favorites for years to come! Temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking slippers are perfect no matter the weather, and these indoor/outdoor slippers are built to handle the busiest of days. Our men’s shearling slippers, women’s shearling slippers, and kids’ shearling slippers are designed with unbeatable quality in mind.