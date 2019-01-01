Plum & Ashby

Fireside Embers Scented Candle

£24.00

Enjoy the colder mornings and crisp evenings with our luxury scented candles housed in dark brown glass vessels with rich, divine scents. A flickering light as the night draws to an end and deep, evocative aromas surround the room. As the embers from a well established hot, hearty and crackling log fire begin to fade out, this fragrance will continue long after. Featuring Guaiac wood, birch tar and cedar wood; enjoy this scented candle on cosy evenings at home. This really works to help you sleep and feel relaxed. Made in England with 100% natural plant wax, add some candle-lit cosiness to your home with our luxury scented candles. With 60 hours of burn time and the finest ingredients, our special brown glass candles come packaged in a green box.