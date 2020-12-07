Lo Well

Firenze Gucci Ring

Repurposed authentic button 14k gold filled (does not contain nickel or lead) *new* thicker ring band Available in sizes 4-11. Half and quarter sizes available by request. Please allow for extended shipping times with special size request. No exchanges/refunds available for half and quarter sizes All rings are made to order Lo Well, LLC is not affiliated with the associated designer. All designs are our own, using authentic repurposed materials