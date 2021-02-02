Plush Armour

IMPORTANT: This piece is made to order with 4-6 week turn around time. Will not ship prior to Christmas. This bold and bright gemstone striped knit cowl is super fun. The yarn is doubled for an extra thick, colorful, and textured finish. Pull it up over the head for a hood to frame the face, pull it down over the shoulders to keep you extra warm, or wear around the neck with your fall and winter wear to stay cozy on those frigid nights. 100% Merino Wool Reversible Seamless Multi-Function Pullover Bulky Super Thick 36" Diameter at bottom 13" Diameter at top 19" Length