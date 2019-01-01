Amazon

Fire Tv Stick With Alexa Voice Remote

C$49.99

Fire TV Stick lets you experience thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus millions of websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit. Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, sound bar, and receiver. Choose from tens of thousands of movies, sports, and TV episodes with access to Netflix, YouTube, Crave, CTV, NHL, Prime Video, and others. Subscription fees may apply. Do more with Alexa—view live camera feeds, check the weather, dim the lights, and stream music. Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to over 1 million songs with Prime Music.