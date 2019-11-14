Amazon

Fire Tv Stick With Alexa

$39.99 $34.99

The #1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen, released 2019). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick. Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus browse millions of websites using Firefox or Silk. Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player. Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.